A Vermilion County man in his 50s in the latest victim of COVID-19. The death, announced Monday evening, raised the county's death toll since the pandemic began in March to 103.
Health officials also reported 60 new cases — one resident in their 80s, three in their 70s, four in their 60s, eight in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, eight in their 30s, six in their 20s, seven teens, six grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, and one infant. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 8,385.
There are currently 13 Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
