On any given day, you might find Alyssa Julian snuggling cats, playing with pups and covered in animal hair – or – you might have the privilege of hearing her speak passionately about how through her role at The Humane Society as the Kennel Director she gets to defend animals who have experienced trauma and abandonment. She loves her job and it shows.
Alyssa was only 22 years old when she started working at The Humane Society in November of 2015. She was on a mission to change the brand of the organization beginning by requiring applications for prospective pet owners, being more specific with applicants and making more quality matches. Her primary concern is the quality of life for the animals. Alyssa said, “I sincerely hope everyone can see the difference. The animals here are genuinely happy.”
Alyssa is a fierce defender of the animals, but she is also a champion and advocate for Danville. She was born and raised here, graduated from Danville High School and is currently in college at Danville Area Community College. She said, “Danville is just like anywhere else, except there are exceptional people here and the quality of life is incredible. You can have a great life in Danville.”
Alyssa says the hardest part of her job is the leadership that it requires. She says a lesson she had to learn is that “when you show too much emotion, you can lose your credibility.” She is so passionate about the safety and care of the animals that it is sometimes difficult to not become emotional, but her genuine love shows and inspires others to take action on their behalf. Alyssa said she is amazed by how “every need is met – always. Once we were able to raise over $3,000 to cover medical expenses for a dog with cancer.”
For Alyssa, it is all about the animals. She is one of the rare few whose job is not a means to an end – it is her joy and passion. She reflected and said, “Dogs have empathy. They have gone through trauma, understand trauma and they understand us. Broken people and broken dogs just get each other. They heal together. Animals don’t ask for much – they just need our presence.”
Alyssa, we thank you, for caring for and advocating for our furry friends.
