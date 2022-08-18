DANVILLE — A $3 million grant the city has received through Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program will be for pedestrian, roadway and lighting improvements downtown.
But it also will be for what city officials are calling Angel Alley.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city will be able to rehabilitate Walnut Street by milling and overlaying the existing pavement where possible, fix its curbs and sidewalks, address drainage, add trees and landscaping and replace lighting. The city also will address the roadway, drainage, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, green space and lights on Harrison and Hazel streets downtown. Bike lanes also will be integrated where possible.
A fun part of the project, Williams said, will be turning the main alley behind Temple Plaza’s stage that goes to the Fischer Theater from North Street into “Angel Alley.”
Currently, the alley is uneven, and the sewer will need to be moved to another place, Williams said.
Other cities have wall art with angel or butterfly wings for people to take pictures with, and Williams said the city plans to hold an artist’s contest for the new art planned for downtown. Building owners along the alley have agreed, Williams said.
Williams said this will offer a safe, fun place as a destination downtown.
“We’re really thankful for that,” Williams said of the grant.
According to City Engineer Sam Cole, as the grant award process is behind schedule, the timeframe will definitely change but he’s not sure to what extent yet. An original timeframe showed construction starting in August 2023 and being completed at the end of June 2024.
“We will probably start the design phase soon but I’m not sure what time constraints the grant will require for construction,” according to Cole.
“I am personally very excited about the life this will breathe into some downtown corridors and the improved walkability for visitors to the downtown area. It actually involves Walnut, Harrison, and Hazel streets and an alley, so it will have a broad impact on the downtown,” Cole said. “I personally really like the challenge these downtown projects bring because (of the) required coordination of so many elements in a tight space. They are also very rewarding to see people experiencing the finished product.”
The city has estimated more than $20 million in needed downtown infrastructure, parking and amenity improvements, including a sound system addition.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) earlier this week announced $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois.
In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching grant funds, for a total investment of $215 million. The historic Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program represents the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.
Launched through Rebuild Illinois State capital funds and further expanded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the grants support projects that will revitalize commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve the quality of life for residents.
“I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year’s investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies — in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state’s residents,” Pritzker said through a press release. “With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that’s what Rebuild Illinois is all about.”
“Our administration knows that the road to recovery must include economic opportunities for our most vulnerable so we may all move forward together,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton through the press release. “The Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets grants invest in communities that have for too long been disinvested, creating a pathway to make needed improvements that uplift residents and revitalize regions across the state.”
The state originally allocated $50 million in funding for the project in 2021. However, due to the high quality of applications and ongoing need, as well as the number of projects eligible for federal COVID relief funds, funding for the program increased by $56 million for a total of $106 million in investments benefiting 50 total communities. The increase in funding allowed the state to support an additional 29 community revitalization projects.
The RBI Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program is designed to support local commercial corridors, with concentrations of businesses that experienced difficulties during the pandemic due to declining foot traffic, tourism and business from downtown offices. The program drives investment in infrastructure and public amenities that continue to fuel economic activity as more Illinoisans patron their local town centers.
Grants awarded through the program are located in a commercial center or downtown area and include a variety of projects, such as the restoration of historic buildings, parking and street improvements, construction or improvement of outdoor venues or plazas for public use, sustainability upgrades, structural repairs and other projects benefiting the larger community. Grants range from $398,552 to $3 million in funding.
“Main streets and downtowns across Illinois serve as hubs for businesses and economic activity but are also places where families and friends gather to create enduring memories,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia through the press release. “Gov. Pritzker doubled the amount of funding for these grants in recognition of the critical role main streets play in creating jobs and improving quality of life across our great state. We’re proud to be investing $106 million in 50 projects that include development of business incubators, a co-op community grocery store, revitalization of historic buildings, and other essential infrastructure improvements that will play a vital role in economic development and revitalize commercial corridors for generations to come.”
