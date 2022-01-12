Amy Brown, CEO of CRIS Healthy Aging Center and CRIS Rural Mass Transit District, submitted her resignation Wednesday to both the CRIS Healthy Aging and CRIS Transit Boards of Directors.
Brown has accepted a position at the Illinois Department of Aging as the Division Manager of Advocacy and Prevention.
Brown assumed leadership of CRIS over 21 years ago. In that time, she has grown the services offered by the agency, as well as its staff and budget, to now serve thousands of older adults in Vermilion and Champaign Counties.
Most notably, under Brown’s direction, CRIS has become the single best way for older adults in both Vermilion and Champaign Counties to access any of the array of state and local services available to seniors.
About Brown’s time at CRIS, Frank Young, president of CRIS Healthy Aging Board of Directors, commented: “In the past two decades, Amy Brown has done more than just grow the agency; she has fundamentally transformed the face of aging network services in both Vermilion and Champaign Counties. Because of her leadership, seniors have more opportunities and more options to stay healthy and safe while maintaining independence.”
Likewise, Steve Gulick, president of the CRIS Rural Mass Transit District Board of Directors, said about Brown, “For a county with the population and geographical size of Vermilion, transportation is a challenge for many older adults. Thanks to Amy Brown’s strategic initiatives and vision, this county has been able to assist a shocking number of seniors and adults with disabilities with their transportation needs. CRIS Transit has become a model for other rural communities. We’re proud of what the organization has accomplished under Amy’s leadership.”
Under Brown’s guidance, CRIS has become increasingly nimble and responsive to near-constant changes in local, state, and federal leadership and funding.
Brown has added multiple new programs to CRIS Healthy Aging Center’s offerings, including Caregiver Advisory Services, the locally-renowned breakfast program, restaurant sites for older adults, Violence Prevention Health Care Programing for our hospitals, and the BRIDGE Evidence-Based Program at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Brown has also prioritized participating in research. For example, CRIS has received national recognition for our Alexa Smart Speaker Program. CRIS also has a research relationship with the University of Illinois Center for Healthy Aging and Disability. The agency also participates in numerous research programs, including the Retirement Research Foundation.
CRIS Rural Mass Transit District has also grown and evolved with Brown’s guidance. They are currently in the planning phase of building a $11.5 million facility in Vermilion County.
CRIS stands for Community Research, Resource, Information, and Service. It was established in 1976. Dr. Lewis Tanner was an original board member, and he spearheaded some of the first initiatives in Vermilion County for seniors, including Meals on Wheels.
The Board of Directors of CRIS are working with Brown to transition to new leadership, which has not yet been announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.