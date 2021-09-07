DANVILLE — Amphibian Apparel soon will mark its one year anniversary being in Towne Centre, and it's also presenting a Town Social community event on Saturday in downtown Danville.
Anthony West, one of four co-owners of Amphibian, along with Milan Alexander, Raquel Bell and Marquita Walker, said they started the clothing business in the basement of his house. West is from Chicago and moved back and forth from the Danville area when he was attending Loyola University. He now lives in Georgetown.
"The concept of Amphibian Apparel started with a tropical green frog," he said about the concept he and his business partner and friend started about three years ago.
"It's a more vibrant colored frog. Vibrant colors, that was the premise of our clothing brand," West said, about different cool frogs and nice vibrant colors.
They officially started the business in June 2020, and opened a storefront in October 2020 in Towne Centre in Danville at 2 E. Main St, Suite 114, near the Penn Station restaurant.
They sell items such as t-shirts, dresses, sweat suits, sweaters and hoodies, for males and females, ages 4 to adult.
"We do everything in house," West said about printing and making their own clothing.
West said they sell their merchandise online and in other stores too. The Danville location is "essentially our hub," he said.
They'll see new customers through the foot traffic at Towne Centre.
Hours for the business are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
An event Amphibian Apparel is presenting on Saturday is an Amphibian Town Social from 2 - 8 p.m. at Temple Plaza, North and Vermilion streets in downtown Danville.
He said if there are any interested vendors, they can contact him.
West said with COVID-19, "a lot of things are upside down," and longer established and new businesses are taking the hit.
He wanted an event to get small businesses together, and introduce themselves to the community and what they sell. It's a way to put a face to the business, he added.
"I knew all the owners of the local businesses," he said, about when he was a child.
In addition to vendors, there also will be fun children's activities at the Saturday event, such as a jump rope contest, face painting, bounce house and school supply giveaways.
There will be a DJ, and speakers' topics will include mental health awareness and healthy eating.
In addition, there will be food for purchase, including normal and vegan hot dogs, normal and vegan burgers, water, juice and snow cones.
