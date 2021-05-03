DANVILLE — Ameren Illinois is partnering with the city of Danville to upgrade neighborhood streetlights with more energy-efficient LED (light-emitting diode) streetlights.
Ameren Illinois is replacing nearly 2,000 existing sodium vapor, mercury vapor and metal halide streetlights with LEDs in Danville to help communities save energy.
Replacement starts this week and should be completed by the end of June, weather permitting. Ameren Illinois has contracted with a vendor, Pro Electric, to perform this replacement with the help of IBEW-trained electrical workers.
“I want to commend Ameren Illinois for their commitment to the city of Danville as a community partner,” said Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr., through a press release. “Ameren Illinois is taking down the old technology in these neighborhoods and installing LED streetlights. The new LED streetlights are more cost efficient, environmentally-friendly and will last three times longer than the old technology. This is a win-win for the city.”
"Energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing the amount of energy that is produced and expended," said Ron Juarez, director of East Electric Operations, Ameren Illinois. "The new LED streetlights will provide these communities with public safety, environmental and financial benefits for many years."
LED streetlight benefits include:
- Saves money with enhanced reliability and 3x longer life expectancy
- Uses 55-65% less energy than the older technology
- Reduces maintenance and operational costs
- Protects the environment by decreasing energy generation and cutting carbon emissions
- Improves nighttime visibility
- Produces a cool white light similar to moonlight
Ameren Illinois will be replacing streetlights throughout its service territory. By the end of this year, Ameren Illinois will have replaced 60,000 streetlights throughout central and southern Illinois.
