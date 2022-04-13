DANVILLE — Ameren Illinois’ lease with the city of Danville for space at the city’s public works site on Voorhees Street expires Monday, and discussions will start again about what the city will do with that extra service building space.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter told the Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night that Ameren has largely been out of the building, having moved to Tilton, but some utility poles, transformers and a couple trucks remain to be removed.
They will be doing a final walk-hrough, Carpenter said.
Past discussions and a study had looked at moving city hall to Voorhees Street. The city also has been using the space for Toter storage.
Also, Carpenter said police department mechanic Jeff Nicoson is retiring at the end of May after about 44 years in that position. The city is advertising for a new mechanic, and city officials are talking with the Danville Public Building Commission about updating and possibly adding an addition onto the vehicle maintenance building to bring it up to code.
Carpenter also told the committee yard waste season has started and the city is picking up bags and Toters. Collections will move to Toters only in May.
“It’s moving along really well,” Carpenter said.
City Engineer Sam Cole also told the committee that the city has received federal funds for the replacement of the East Voorhees bridge over Lick Creek and has applied for additional funding for replacing the Voorhees Street bridge over the east fork of Lick Creek, which is closer to ThyssenKrupp and the curve. Public comments will be taken soon on those bridge projects.
The committee also heard from the Three Kings of Peace’s Rev. Frank McCullough about moving forward with an engineer on their plans to have a mentoring center in the former Steel Grip building. The group is still hoping for some coronavirus pandemic funding from the city for the project.
In other business, the committee recommended approving (with full city council action expected next week):
- A $1.368 million contract with Performance Pipelining Inc. for sanitary sewer lining and manhole work. Cole said bids came in higher than estimated, which is kind of the trend right now with the high inflation. He said they’re still suggesting the city move forward with the project. Local contractors also are busy and not bidding projects, Cole added.
- A $227,000 professional services agreement with Fehr Graham for Phase 1 preliminary engineering for pedestrian path extension along Voorhees Street, Bowman Avenue and Michigan Avenue and amending the 2021-2022 East Voorhees Tax Increment Financing fund budget. The city didn’t receive an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant to design and construct the pedestrian accommodations, but will reapply. A wider sidewalk would be on Bowman, near Dollar General, to Voorhees Street to Michigan Avenue. Cole said the city wasn’t as far along in the process as the state would like for the grant. The city will move forward with environmental studies and work toward land acquisition. Cole said there are a lot of jobs in that area and not good connectivity except for drivers or buses. “We want to provide alternative modes of transportation,” he said. Carpenter said people walk and ride bicycles in the Voorhees Street turn lane. City officials said this is a $2 million get-to-work grant project.
- Authorizing budget amendments in finance for hotel-motel and sales tax contingency payments.
- Authorizing application for a Capital Assistance Grant for four buses through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Vehicle Procurement Program. Danville Mass Transit also is working with CRIS Healthy-Aging Center on how the rural, no longer urban, designation will affect state and federal rural transportation funding due to the area’s population loss.
- Accepting right-of-way at Lakeside Drive and Sheral Drive, from Pat and Elaine O’Shaughnessy, for relocation of the existing water main line to rehabilitate the sanitary sewer pump station that serves the Lakeside Drive area.
- Rescinding the land swap for 519 W. and 614 W. Williams St. and modifying consideration of purchasing 519 W. Williams St. for $10,000 from Frederick Neubert for the West Williams realignment project. City officials have decided it’s best to keep the lot.
- Rejecting a $69,786 bid from B.E.C. Mechanical Inc. for a homelessness project for electrical improvements and heat/air mini-splits for the Danville Rescue Mission to improve on current individual units and get the building up to energy code standards. The lone bid, with two needed, exceeded project cost estimates and budgeted funds. This is the second bid process that hasn’t produced an awarded contract. Matching funds may be needed, and this could come back in a couple more months.
- Authorizing application to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s RISE (Research in Illinois to Spur Economic Recovery) local and regional planning grant program for up to $150,000 for a downtown Danville revitalization and connectivity plan.
- Purchasing two pickup trucks for $64,373, to replace to older sedans with more than 100,000 miles on each, and a light duty operations truck for an amount not to exceed $35,000 from National Auto Fleet Group of Watsonville, Calif.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.