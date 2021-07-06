COLLINSVILLE — Ameren Illinois has worked to significantly reduce or completely eliminate past due utility bills and avoid service disconnections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than $29 million was provided to 26,000 families across central and southern Illinois.
The assistance came in the form of a one-time credit that was applied toward utility bills with balances up to $5,000, households slated for service disconnection, and customers who had received state energy assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).
“We understand many customers have experienced very difficult circumstances and economic hardship brought on by the pandemic,” said Richard J. Mark, chairman and president, Ameren Illinois. “We wanted to make sure as many customers as possible that met the state’s criteria received assistance.”
All available credits were applied to customer accounts on May 2.
The assistance was made possible by the Utility Disconnection Avoidance Program (UDAP), a first-time program developed to help customers during the pandemic. Ameren Illinois collaborated closely with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to distribute the credits.
Though all the program funds have been exhausted, customers who still need assistance paying their utility bills are encouraged to call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000 to discuss options including deferred payment arrangements. Ameren Illinois also can help point customers to community assistance agencies who can determine eligibility for further assistance.
