DANVILLE — A first of it’s kind solar bench was installed Thursday at the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park.
Bob Richard, Danville AMBUCS co-chairman of the playground upgrade project, said they believe the bench is the first cell phone charging station and bench like this in Vermilion County.
Solar panels on the bench’s roof power the charging station and also lighting on the bench in the evening. Parents and others can sit in the shade and charge their cell phones through the plug-in capability or wirelessly set their cell phone down on one of the white rectangles.
The Aurora – Solar Trellis bench by EnerFusion of Eaton Rapids, Mich. is part of the upgrades by the Danville AMBUCS Chapter for the handicapped-accessible playground’s 20th anniversary year.
The cost of the bench was about $8,000.
The playground makeover campaign started in 2019. The Danville AMBUCS chapter dubbed the project AMBUCS Playground for Everyone 2.0.
The universally accessible playground at Winter Park opened in July 2001.
For this upgrade, AMBUCS raised $110,000 to add some new features and bring the playground back to its original glory. The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS initially committed $25,000 and received pledges. AMBUCS sought gifts from foundations, businesses, community groups and individuals.
The collaboration between the city of Danville and Danville AMBUCS during the past 20 years has resulted in the investment of more than $90,000 to update current equipment and add new.
Still to come for new playground features are new play panels, other benches and hand sanitizer stations.
Danville AMBUCS hoped to have a grand reopening this year, but now likely will have a rededication when everything is completed.
AMBUCS members had heard from parents that they’d like more shade at the park.
Richard said the new bench has the benefits of providing shade and being a charging station.
Chris Scaggs-Wells of Danville, who was visiting the park with 3-year-old Remington, said they both love coming to the park, and the bench is a great addition.
“It’s one of the most beautiful ones in Danville,” Scaggs-Wells said about Winter Park, and also commenting about it’s cleanliness.
This Labor Day weekend is the last long weekend for the water play area at the park. The city will turn off the water Tuesday morning for colder weather coming.
