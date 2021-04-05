DANVILLE — Plans are still on track for a July grand reopening of the AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night will act on accepting a $64,342 donation from the local AMBUCS group for the playground updates.
"Basically the funds donated to the city will cover all the replacing of play panels with the new play panels," said Bob Richard, Danville AMBUCS co-chairman of the project.
There are math, animal, silly face, scrambled scale, tic tac toe, piano, bubble mirror, disco party, window and other play panels.
"It will replace all the benches," Richard also added.
There will be a solar bench, trellis to provide shade and that will allow users to charge their cell phones wirelessly or through the plug-in capability, Richard said.
He said they believe this is the first self-charging cell phone site like this in Vermilion County.
Richard said they just brought back safety railing from being powder coated, with those going back up.
Chad Alvarez will be sand blasting some posts on site, with repainting occurring on those, Richard added.
"They don't anticipate closing the playground down completely with the sandblasting," Richard said. "That is a very popular attraction."
The playground is receiving a makeover by the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS for the playground’s 20th anniversary this year.
Like the project 20 years ago, the makeover is being funded through a community fundraising effort. The resurfacing was made possible from a grant from the Wheeler Foundation. A large slide structure has been added too.
The AMBUCS Playground for Everyone 2.0 playground makeover campaign started last fall. The universally accessible playground at Winter Park opened in July 2001.
For this upgrade, AMBUCS has been raising $110,000 to add some new features and bring the playground back to its original glory. The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS initially committed $25,000 and received pledges. AMBUCS sought gifts from foundations, businesses, community groups and individuals.
In 2001, the playground was at the forefront of universally accessible playgrounds. When it opened it was one of the first in Illinois to offer a playground that could serve all children regardless of their abilities.
In other business, the Danville City Council will consider: purchasing an equipped electrical service truck, with a utility bed, for an amount not to exceed $60,000; amending the wage chart for a full-time Danville Mass Transit dispatcher, purchasing 40 additional body worn cameras for the police department to have 68 cameras, one for each officer rather than officers sharing them, for $31,842 from Digital Ally of Lenexa, Kan.; trading in three unused police vehicles to go toward the purchase of newer vehicles for about $71,000; and purchasing new fire reporting software and hardware for the fire department.
The cost for the fire department software is $120,533 from Tyler Technologies, a Delaware corporation with an office in Troy, Mich. The cost for the hardware is $52,420 from CDS Office Technologies of Itasca, Ill.
Annual maintenance costs, of almost $12,000, will be covered by the city’s information technology budget.
The council also will consider approving an increase in the commercial plumbing permit fees to 1.5 percent of the total plumbing cost of the equipment installation. The current permit fee is $15 per plumbing fixture. The minimum fee would now be $40.
The council also will hear updates about the Danville Public Library and Vermilion Regional Airport.
