DANVILLE – Winter Park will be a little quieter this June after the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS announced this week it would cancel their Challenger League baseball program for the season.
For at least 17 years, the Danville AMBUCS has matched 80-90 disabled children with “buddies” who help them play baseball on the first four Saturdays in June at Winter Park.
Richard Woodard, a member of the Danville AMBUCS Challenger League Committee, said the committee decided in early April to cancel this year’s baseball season because of COVID-19 and its desire to keep the children and volunteers who are involved with the program safe.
“Those kids we work with are most vulnerable,” he said. “It was a tough decision to make.”
Lori Lyons, a Challenger Baseball chairperson, said she mailed a letter to all the parents of the children who participated in the program last year explaining the decision.
“We started discussing how to proceed the beginning of April,” she said. “We just couldn’t do it with all the uncertainty and with the children because they’re the most vulnerable. Many of them have medical needs, and we want to keep families, planners and the community safe.
“This is very heartbreaking,” Lyons added. “I can’t imagine how the kids feel.”
“We start preparing in March and April for Challenger Baseball, but this year we didn’t want to commit money to it not knowing whether we could have it,” Woodard said. “Not being able to raise funds is going to hurt us a little bit, too.
“If we were to reschedule Challenger Baseball, we might not have a place to play because of all the sporting activities that take place in the fall,” he added.
The AMBUCS are hopeful the Danville Challenger team will still be able to compete with the Champaign-Urbana Challenger team in the All-Stars Game later this year.
“We’re still going to try to play the Champaign-Urbana team at the end of September,” Lyons said.
“We may expand the All-Stars Game, or maybe we could do something with Trykes while social distancing,” Woodard said, referring to possible future activities.
Challenger League Baseball was just one of AMBUCS’ summertime programs for children that the committee members weighed in on. The group also offers two weeklong day camps in July: one for disabled children ages 5-10, and the other for teens and young adults with physical disabilities ages 11-21. Both programs depend on donations and sponsorships from local businesses.
“The summer camps at the end of July and beginning of August, I don’t see them happening this year,” Woodard said.
Lyons said, “We’re going to wait and make a decision later in May or early June about the camps.”
The camps are popular and draw 40 5- to 10-year-olds and 20 volunteer staff members the first week, and 50 teens and 25 staff members for the second week.
“Since we go to restaurants, bowling alleys and other public places, we’re going to be erring on the side of caution,” Lyons said.
Another AMBUCS event that has been affected by COVID-19 is the annual First Citizen award banquet, which has been postponed for now.
