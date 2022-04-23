The Danville Chapter of National AMBUCS has created a Danville Area Community College scholarship in honor of long-time AMBUCS member Richard Woodard.
The “Richard Woodard ‘Pay It Forward’ Scholarship” will award $1,000 annually to a selected student in the Applied Computer Science (programming, web and databases) or Computer and Network Administration/Computer Network Technician programs.
Richard Woodard passed away on April 14, 2022. He was a very active member of the Danville AMBUCS, being directly involved in nearly every AMBUCS activity.
For many years Woodard was the driving force in organizing the AMBUCS Challenger League Baseball where children with disabilities can play along with an able-bodied ‘buddy’.
He could usually be found every Saturday in June at Winter Park helping local kids experience fun with others.
Richard ran Woodard’s Computing Services, which was the “IT Department’ for dozens of local businesses.
His ability to understand the technology of computers and networks made him an indispensable asset for businesses and individuals throughout Vermilion County and beyond.
Woodard believed in the ‘paying it forward’ concept and shared that idea with everyone he met.
He was always helping others, not for credit or recognition, but for the good of the community.
“Richard was one of the most unselfish, giving people I have ever met,” said Danville AMBUCS President Jenna Wirth. “When something needed done or a problem solved, Richard was always there with a helping hand. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of stewardship and volunteerism for each of us to follow and remember him fondly.”
Danville AMBUCS has invited others to “Pay It Forward” by contributing to the Richard Woodard Pay It Forward Scholarship fund at Danville Area Community College Foundation.
Tax deductible donations can be sent directly to the DACC Foundation at 2000 E. Main St., Danville, or online at https://dacc.edu/give-to.
