On Monday, Indiana State Police concluded an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Lanoue, 30, of Ambia, Ind., in Benton County. The ISP trooper began his investigation after receiving information that Lanoue was dealing methamphetamine.
After further investigation, he was able to use various techniques to verify the information received. The trooper applied for and was granted a search warrant for 305 E. Elm St. Ambia.
On Monday, the trooper, with the assistance of other troopers from the Lafayette Post, served the search warrant at Lanoue’s residence. During a search of the residence, troopers located 13 long guns, 8 handguns, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. While troopers were checking the firearms, they located one that had a removed serial number.
Lanoue was not at the residence at the time troopers served the search warrant. Lanoue was later located by Fountain County Sheriff’s Department and Attica Police Department, and he was transported to Benton County Jail by a trooper from the Lafayette Post.
Preliminary charges include dealing methamphetamine, level 3 felony; possession of a firearm with a removed serial number, level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanor.
The ISP trooper was assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and Attica Police Department.
