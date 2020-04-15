In a time of social distancing, online social connections are more meaningful than ever.
There are a lot of Facebook, social media groups who reach out to each other and were formed well before COVID-19 hit.
One Facebook group, “Danville, IL Class of 1974” of Danville High School alumni have been sharing old photos and memories about high school and Danville in general even more so during the past few weeks.
Classmate Terri Fox Novaria of Kalamazoo, Michigan, said the 1974 class was one of the largest, with 600 graduates.
She said many no longer live in the area, but have stayed close and in touch from afar through their parents, Danville churches, classmates who have stayed in Danville, close neighborhood groups, and regular and wonderful reunions organized by a dedicated group of Danville classmates.
“For about 10 years, we’ve had informal get-togethers on DHS’s homecoming weekend. Some years ago, one of our classmates, Dr. Ron Brownfield (a dentist in Decatur), organized a class Facebook page,” she said.
Terri said Ron has been wonderful about posting pictures and information about their class events, photos and shout-outs to classmates on accomplishments, obituaries of parents and classmates who have passed away, reminiscences of fun times at DHS, and encouragements to classmates who are having health issues or other difficulties.
She said she was the beneficiary of hundreds of messages from classmates after suffering a serious health event last year.
“Beyond all of that, our class Facebook page has literally exploded over the past few weeks since we’ve all been on ‘stay at home’ orders,” she said.
Ron and other classmates have posted literally thousands of photos of their class and of Danville. These include kindergarten and grade school photos, yearbook and other pictures of friends and events in high school, and all kinds of photos of the Danville then — restaurants, businesses, the downtown mall, movie theaters, parks, schools, churches, sports teams (the ‘74 Viking basketball team made it to the Assembly Hall in the basketball finals), etc.
Comments, conversations and funny stories shared between hundreds of them have taken off during this time of “social distancing,” Terri said.
“It continues as a source of connection and a warm reminder of what a wonderful place Danville is and has been for all of us. We are reminded of coaches, teachers, the parents of our friends, neighbors and others who were so influential in our lives,” Terri said.
Ron said the Facebook group started in 2012, and a lot of classmates contribute to it.
“We started having mini reunions in 2010 at homecoming,” he said, adding that at least 30-40 classmates regularly attend. “Some come from a pretty good distance.”
The group has regular five- and 10-year reunions. The best way to share this and other information with the classmates nationwide has been through Facebook.
The clasmates share pictures from growing up in the 1960s and 1970s. Some who share are in other graduating classes around 1974, and also from other schools than DHS, such as Schlarman.
“So many people contribute to it,” Ron said. “It was a good time to grow up in Danville.”
It’s nice to see comments from people on former restaurants, swimming in the summers and other Danville memories, he added. He said people seem to appreciate the photos which bring back fond memories.
“For us old people it’s nice to reminisce,” he said laughing.
Ron said the worst thing to share on the page is notifications on obituaries.
The Facebook group has close to 400 members.
“It’s just been a great way to keep connected with people and reconnect,” Ron said.
