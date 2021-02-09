DANVILLE — A new restaurant at the Days Hotel will have a drive-through window, which is causing a request for an alley vacation.
The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night voiced support for the east-west alley vacation on the north side abutting the Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St.
However, VFW officials voiced concerns about losing access to a parking area with an alley vacation also requested by the hotel owners to the south of the hotel.
Aldermen approved moving the two alley vacation requests to the full city council next week for action, but with changes to vacate only a portion of the south alley to still allow access to the nearby VFW.
Trupti Brahmbhatt, Days Hotel Danville owner, said they have no problem with a portion of the south alley still being used for VFW access.
She said they've been renovating the restaurant and an "alley was coming in the middle there" of their drive-through window plans. The south alley vacation is being sought because no one was aware of the alley there, she said, adding that it was found when an inspection for the driveway was done.
The south alley vacation petition will be changed to be more agreeable for both parties.
"We're all excited and all waiting," Brahmbhatt said of the hotel's restaurant.
The committee also recommended approving an alley vacation in the 800 block of Oak Street for Heartland Properties III, Inc. The full city council will act on the request next week.
Heartland's Rick Elkin told the aldermen that they are redeveloping the building near Oak and Woodbury streets, which housed Robert Randall's real estate office.
The property has seven apartments upstairs and seven commercial sites below.
The parking area in front will be replaced with grass, with parking in the back lot.
Elkin said it will be an improvement for the neighborhood.
