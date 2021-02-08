DANVILLE — Two public hearings are on the Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee agenda to vacate two alleyways.
One is in the 800 block of Oak Street for Heartland Properties III, Inc.
The other is an east-west alleyway abutting Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St.
In other business today (Tuesday, Feb. 9), the committee will consider:
• Authorizing filing of application with the Federal Transit Administration for federal transportation assistance for Danville Mass Transit.
• Approving the purchase of 500 95-gallon waste collection containers for $26,875 through Schaffer Inc. The price is a Sourcewell Government Purchasing price of $50.25 per cart. There is a $1,750 delivery fee.
• Approving a $45,000 agreement with Donohue and Associates of Champaign for engineering services for the 5th Street pump station rehabilitation. The pump station has exceeded its life expectancy and is in need of rehabilitation, according to city officials.
• Creating fiscal year 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Strong Communities Program fund.
• Accepting the $175,000 Strong Communities grant for demolitions.
• Approving the Community Development Block Grant annual action plan for program year 2021.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday, Feb. 9) via YouTube live streaming services. The link can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. today to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
