VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — In September 2021, Indiana State Police Master Trooper Detective Jason Schofstall, of the Putnamville State Police Post, began an investigation into a purported Illinois resident claiming a Vermillion County, Ind. residence for voter fraud.
During his investigation it was discovered that Joseph B. Ellis, 52, of Edgar County, Ill., was allegedly voting outside his precinct residence and filing unauthorized absentee ballots in Vermillion County, Ind.
After reviewing the investigation, special prosecutor David O. Thomas issued a summons for Joseph B. Ellis, to appear in Vermillion County Circuit Court on May 17, 2022, at 1:15 p.m.
Charges:
- Ineligible Voter, Felony 6
- Voting Outside Precinct Residence, Felony 6 (two counts)
- Unauthorized Absentee Ballot, Felony 6
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.