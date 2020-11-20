All Danville District 118 schools will go to a fully remote learning program beginning, Monday.
The surge in local COVID-19 cases led to the decision this week.
A public announcement from District 118 on Friday indicates that if coronavirus positivity rates in Vermilion County permit, students will resume a blending learning program on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Only students currently attending in person would resume in-person learning on Jan. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.