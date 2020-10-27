DANVILLE — Aldermen and city officials fielded phone calls all day Tuesday about the proposed sewer fee increase city officials have proposed -- $29.75 a month for residents instead of an average of about $16 a month.
"This is literally the worst time to do it ever," said Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia at Tuesday night's Danville City Council Public Services Committee teleconference meeting, adding that it's a ridiculous ask of an increase that would double, triple or almost quadruple the fee in different cases for residents and businesses.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said what is ridiculous is past city administrations not addressing the sewer problems.
Troglia said people just found out about the increase, with aldermen set to vote on it only at city council next week and not in committee first, and he thinks the city council's Public Works Committee should vote first on the proposal prior to a full council vote.
"I think the general public is finding out through Facebook," he said, asking why the Commercial-News didn't have figures on the increases prior to Tuesday to alert the public more in advance. Williams and City Engineer Sam Cole didn't provide the proposed fee increases to the Commercial-News ahead of time when asked, and Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr, chairman of the Public Works Committee, also didn't respond to a request for numbers to inform the public.
Williams said businesses were sent a letter about the proposed fees.
Troglia also thinks there shouldn't be a significant fee increase sought until businesses find out if they're going to be shut down again with COVID-19.
Ward 1 Alderman Brenda Brown said she's torn about the increased fee. She understand the need, but says her ward has many people on a tight budget.
"It's not going to be easy," Brown said, saying she heard from people who called her concerned about not being able to afford the higher fee, and facing possible penalties in not paying the bill. "It's going to put a hurt on a lot of people."
"Right now is not a good time," Brown said, about residents struggling to pay for groceries.
Williams also said phone calls touch his heart too about sewer back ups in homes. He and Cole said some of those calls don't come into the city anymore due to people giving up on the city doing anything to address the problems.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson and Ward 4 Alderwoman Sharon McMahon said they have a problem with the 5 percent annual fee increases for the future, without annual review; other aldermen said the fee has to be addressed.
Cole asked the aldermen if they want to take the risk, waiting because this year is so bad; but it would be worse tomorrow.
Throughout the city from Denvale West, Lake Shores, the center city and east side areas and elsewhere, "there are problems all over," Cole told the Public Services Committee Tuesday night about sanitary and storm sewer issues.
Cole went over the proposed increases, saying this is similar to other utility companies presenting a case for a rate increase.
"It stinks," he said about it being such a big rate increase. "It's been waiting for so long to be done."
Cole told aldermen the city has completed projects in the last 10 years, such as in Holiday Hills and elsewhere where there's flooding, collapsing sewers and other problems.
"It's not enough; it's not keeping pace with needs and we're losing ground," he said.
Williams said city officials have requested aldermen vote on the sewer fee increase Nov. 3 to have time prior to December in finalizing the city 2021-2022 budget for aldermen approval.
Puhr said "Mayor, we need to find $4 million basically," in case the increased fee isn't approved.
In other discussions Tuesday, preparations for January's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Danville are being finalized with COVID-19 restrictions.
Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch said the committee is trying to make arrangements, which likely will mean the annual banquet will be canceled, but the celebration at St. James United Methodist Church continuing with a limited number of persons allowed in person, the program being shown online and the scholarship recipient announced there instead of at the banquet.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee is accepting applications for the MLK Scholarship. To be eligible for the $4,000 scholarship, you have to be a 2021 high school graduating senior who plans to pursue his/her education at an institution of higher learning.
Applications are available at local churches, high schools and the City of Danville Human Relations Department at city hall, 17 W. Main St.
All scholarship applications must be submitted to the City of Danville Human Relations Department by 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
In other business at the Public Services Committee teleconference meeting, the committee recommended approving health and other insurance agreements, and $2,000 to $2,500 spousal incentives to lower health insurance premiums; and a memorandum of understanding with the local housing authority with the police department.
The committee also discussed: the side lot program where people can purchase lots for $99; upcoming fire department burning of dilapidated houses in the city; a firefighter academy session being delayed two weeks due to COVID-19; rental registration information going out by the end of the year for next year; and the final two aldermen who don't have city-provided computers in their homes for teleconference meetings, paid with COVID-19 funds, are aldermen Dan Duncheon and R.J. Davis. Both aldermen were again absent from Tuesday's teleconference meeting.
Police Chief Chris Yates also talked about a 1,092 decrease in calls for service with the police department from a three-month period from 2019 to 2020; and police officers started using body cameras on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.