DANVILLE — It’s been more than a year since city officials approved an engineering contract for the realignment of West Williams Street to accommodate more traffic with the closure of Logan Avenue due to the Carle at the Riverfront project.
Aldermen with the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 12 will consider an amendment to the contract for additional costs relating to that project.
In Nov. 2019, aldermen approved a $252,800 agreement with Clark-Dietz for engineering services to realign West Williams Street from Robinson Street to Logan Avenue. Motor fuel tax funds would be used to pay for the work. Construction was estimated at up to $2.5 million.
Changes to the proposed roadway realignment, environmental screening results and project timeframe changes have required additional engineering services that weren’t part of the original agreement, according to city officials.
The new agreement totals $310,225, with additional funding coming from the city’s capital improvements program.
The proposed S-shaped curve alignment, on Williams between Chandler and Harmon streets, was shifted east of the original concept.
West Williams Street is classified as a major collection with traffic volume estimated at 3,400 vehicles daily. The two T-intersections in the roadway are seen by city officials as detrimental to the movement of large vehicles and passenger cars.
Aldermen also will consider approving purchasing property for the realignment project.
The city would purchase property at 502 Robinson St. for $7,000 from Willard Cameron Jr. (where a house will be demolished), 509 W. Williams St. for $1,000 from Paul Baldwin; and exchange of land at 519 W. Williams St. with owner Frederick Neubert for 614 W. Williams St. at the southeast corner of West Williams and Chandler streets.
City officials are in ongoing conversation with Kirchner Building Center, 508 W. Williams St., on moving its storage area on the north side of Williams Street east of Harmon Avenue. Nothing has been finalized, according to Danville Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers.
A fire-damaged house and garage also would be removed at 513 Harmon St. for the realignment.
In other business, the committee will consider authorizing: a grant application to the Illinois Department of Transportation Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) for the police department; a franchise agreement with Comcast; and a budget amendment for Harrison Park Golf Course for credit card fees.
The Public Works Committee meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 12, via YouTube live streaming services. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
