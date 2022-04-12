DANVILLE — Danville aldermen this week will consider approving a $1.368 million contract with Performance Pipelining Inc. for sanitary sewer work.
The Danville City Council previously approved funding the assessment of sanitary sewers and manholes upstream of the Jackson and English streets intersection.
“The results of the investigation indicate that point-repairs, lining and other rehabilitation techniques are needed to reduce the inflow of stormwater and groundwater into the sanitary sewer system and significantly extend the useful life of the sewers and reduce the likelihood of sewer backups and overflows,” according to the city resolution.
The city had negotiated an engineering scope of work with RJN Group for $1.7 million for completion of design of the required improvements and prepared plans and specifications.
Funding for the work will come from the city’s storm and sanitary sewer fund for infrastructure improvement through a transfer of $1.33 million from storm and sanitary sewer fund reserves.
The council’s Public Works Committee meets at 6 p.m. tonight, April 12, at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Also tonight, the committee will act on a $227,000 professional services agreement with Fehr Graham for preliminary engineering Phase 1 for pedestrian path extension along Voorhees Street, Bowman Avenue and Michigan Avenue and amending the 2021-2022 East Voorhees Tax Increment Financing fund budget.
The council had applied for Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program funding to design and construct North Bowman Avenue and East Voorhees pedestrian accommodations. City officials negotiated a scope of services and fee for engineering services to be completed.
Funding comes from transfers of $205,000 from public improvements and $10,000 from East Voorhees TIF reserves.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Authorizing budget amendments in finance for hotel-motel and sales tax contingency payments.
- Authorizing application for a Capital Assistance Grant for paratransit vehicles through the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Accepting right-of-way at Lakeside Drive and Sheral Drive, 100 Lakeside Drive from Pat and Elaine O’Shaughnessy, for relocation of the existing water main line to rehabilitate the sanitary sewer pump station that serves the Lakeside Drive area.
