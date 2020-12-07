DANVILLE — Improvements to aging sections of the Laura Lee Fellowship House are proposed to be addressed by city Community Development Block Grant funds.
The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee on Dec. 8 will consider spending $130,000 in CDBG funds to replace exterior windows, doors, the roof and flooring.
“The project will allow for the continuation of after-school use serving four school districts,” the city resolution states.
Laura Lee Fellowship House partners with Project Success for after-school programming, activities for youths.
City officials say the proposed use of the funding is consistent with the intent of the public facility and improvements portion of the city’s CDBG consolidated plan. The city already amended the 2020-2024 and 2020 CDBG annual action plans to include funding for the improvements.
The funds for Laura Lee Fellowship House, 212 E. Williams St., a non-profit agency, would be used for professional services, construction and other related costs. The total project cost is estimated at $130,000.
The main building was constructed prior to 1978, with an addition added after that.
“The majority of the building is dated and in dire need of updates as it is more than 40 years old and can’t adequately serve the community and the after-school programs to the best of its capacity,” according to CDBG grant paperwork. The project benefits low-to-moderate income families.
A prior project, with local private foundation funding, provided gym and bathroom upgrades to the building.
The Laura Lee Fellowship House board is currently running the organization in lieu of an executive director. Organization sources of support: partnerships with other non-profits and foundations, rental income and community donations. A church rents a classroom for service twice a week.
The expectation is for projects to be completed within one year of receiving a contract for CDBG funds.
The committee also will be approving a contract for the work. City officials still were reviewing bids.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Purchasing the closed Ostling & Associates law office site and land at 916-918 N. Vermilion St., north of the land now vacant at the northwest corner of Vermilion and Fairchild streets, for $17,000 from Bonnie Ostling of Bloomington, for community improvement/potential redevelopment. Funding comes from the city’s Community Reinvestment Fund.
- Accepting a $33,766 quote from Gasvoda and Associates Inc. of Mobile, Ala. for pump station monitoring equipment and installation. The city wants to upgrade monitoring systems at four pump stations the Danville Sanitary District transferred to the city. Funding comes from the city’s storm and sanitary sewer fund.
- Approving a $56,821 contract with Cummins Crosspoint of Normal for purchase and installation of a reconditioned transit engine for Danville Mass Transit.
- Review of the city’s proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.
The committee will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 via YouTube live streaming service. The link can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments on agenda items can be submitted to City Clerk Lisa Monson by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at cityclerk@cityofdanville.org. The comments will be read during audience comments at the meeting.
