DANVILLE — Aldermen Tuesday will consider accepting a grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
The $37,500 grant is from IDHA’s Abandoned Residential Property Municipal Relief Program. The Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee also will act on a resolution to amend the fiscal year 2021-2022 fund budget for the grant funds.
The grant is “to assist with the maintenance and demolition of abandoned properties within the recipient’s area,” according to the resolution.
In other business, the committee will consider an ordinance amending Chapter 118 of city code pertaining to video gaming licensing.
The city requires an establishment which intends on providing video gaming to obtain a license from the city.
The city also has required a copy of the State of Illinois gaming license for the initial application for the video gaming license.
The amendment is because the city no longer requires a copy of the Illinois gaming license for renewal of the video gaming terminal operator or licensed premises.
The committee also will hear from Danville Police Chief Chris Yates on the annual JAG grant.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, via teleconference. The link can be found on the city’s website at cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
