DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee Tuesday night will consider approving a $1.7 million professional services agreement for a flow monitoring and sanitary sewer evaluation study in various locations.
The agreement is with RJN Group Inc. of Wheaton.
This also requires an amendment of the storm and sanitary fund. A transfer of $1.5 million from the city’s storm and sanitary sewer fund reserves is needed.
According to the resolution, the city “has observed sewer backups, surcharging and overflows in various areas throughout the city ...” and “has identified key areas which warrant further investigation to determine potential causes and solution.”
The proposed services include: sewer televising and cleaning, manhole inspections, smoke testing and flow monitoring to remove, identify and correct issues within the sanitary sewer collection system.
Four areas are to be addressed, which include the northwest area to the east and bordering Lake Vermilion, northeast portion of city and far east side. Work would begin this fall and continue to summer 2022.
The committee also will act on a $49,520 professional services agreement with Clark Dietz Inc. of Champaign for the Ellsworth Park lift station study. The Ellsworth Park lift station has exceeded its life expectancy and is in need of rehabilitation or replacement, city officials say.
Funding comes from the city’s storm and sanitary sewer fund for engineering services.
In other business, the committee will consider:
- Appropriating $250,000 in motor fuel tax funds for preliminary engineering services to replace the South Street Bridge over Stoney Creek.
- Authorizing budget amendment to the fiscal year 2021-2022 parks and public property budget for professional assessments at the downtown parking garage due to identified structural and maintenance issues, and also a fire station facility evaluation. The additional costs for a downtown parking demand, supply and garage re-use analysis; conceptual design and cost analysis of garage modification options; parking garage modification and improvement design; fire station facility evaluations; and 10 percent contingency totals at least $121,000. Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserves.
- Approving utilization of $30,000 in Community Development Block Grant public services funds for Project Success of Vermilion County. The money would be allocated to operating expenses to expand its violence prevention program, focusing on Danville students.
- Approving the purchase of combination sewer cleaning and hydro-excavating truck for $366,958 from Midwest Vac Products of Mascoutah to replace a 2005 Vactor. This includes $40,000 off the purchase with the trade-in. Funding comes from the city’s sanitary and storm sewers reserve.
- Approving the purchase of two 2022 Ford Maverick pickup trucks for $43,347 to replace two older code enforcement vehicles in excess of 100,000 miles each. The trucks will be factory direct ordered under a Sourcewell contract. Funding comes from capital improvements for vehicles.
- Approving a $16,575 budget amendment to the city’s information technology division budget to use Crowdstrike to provide endpoint detection, prevention and monitoring on the city’s computer and network systems to protect them from cyber and ransomware attacks. Funding comes from general fund reserves.
- Purchasing Danville Mass Transit fleet liability insurance for $70,897 from Hudson Insurance Co. It was the sole bidder.
The committee meets at 6 p.m., Tuesday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
