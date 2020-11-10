DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee voted Tuesday night to approve a redevelopment agreement for OSF’s new medical prompt care facility at 1 N. Logan Ave., at Main Street and Logan Avenue.
The full city council will act on the agreement next week.
The committee discussed how OSF will be a tenant for the developed property, allowing for property taxes and the incentive.
The committee approved a Western Gateway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Incentive Program grant application, Western Gateway Tax Increment Financing redevelopment agreement with Joseph Urbana Investments LLC of Peoria and a budget amendment in the city’s Western Gateway TIF District fund for the project.
The TIF RIP grant program allows for up to $50,000 grants. The projected investment is $117,099. The $50,000 grant, 43 percent project reimbursement, would be given after completion of the project.
Under the redevelopment agreement, the city also would pay the remaining $67,099 in TIF funds for moving the sanitary line under the proposed building and taking it to Logan Avenue and down the street.
Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said with cold weather coming, they are on a tight timeline and want to pour the foundation before winter.
"It's 100 percent reimbursed," Cronk said, adding that the project is one normally covered by the city, and is being done this way to expedite the timeline.
He said the incentive will be paid after the property, currently four parcels, is reassessed. The property value, base equalized assessed valuation, is $35,000 and is projected to go up to $200,000 to $250,000, according to Cronk. The increase will go into the TIF fund.
The vacant .47 acre property, is adjacent to the gas station at Gilbert and Main streets. Proposed construction is a 3,200 square feet medical building and parking. Fifteen jobs are estimated to be created with the medical facility which could open by May 2021.
The committee also talked about: high overtime costs, $44,000, continuing for the fire department; Danville Mass Transit officials looking when to go back to paid bus fares, which it has disregarded during the coronavirus pandemic and due to receiving COVID-19 funding; five to six tons of leaves a day being collected with the street sweeper; and recognized Veterans Day on Wednesday. A lot of events aren't happening due to COVID-19, but there is a parade at Liberty Village; and city garbage pickup is delayed a day the rest of this week because of Veterans Day.
In other business, the committee recommended:
— Amending the historic preservation commission design criteria, such as allowing the use of vinyl siding. Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said the changes will "relax some of the problems we've had in the past." It will help with offering options for older homes and historic designations in the Lincoln Park Historic District, committee members also said.
— Appropriating $750,000 in motor fuel tax funds for Ferndale Avenue pavement stabilization, resurfacing and addressing drainage. The .5 mile section is from Liberty Lane to Poland Road. "I know it's needed," said Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering. The project is expected to be completed next spring, early summer.
— Approving a two-year agreement with AT&T for 36-40 POTS (land) telephone/internet system lines for pump stations, building and fire alarm systems and traffic lights. The cost is $33 each per month.
