DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee recommended authorizing payment to Ameren Illinois for utility relocations on Robinson and Lafayette streets near the Carle at the Riverfront project.
The cost is $89,192.
The full city council will act on the cost at its June 7 meeting.
City Engineer Sam Cole said Ameren had to move electrical poles anyway as part of the Lafayette, Robinson and North streets project near the Carle at the Riverfront development.
Ameren provided a one-time cost for the completion of the work in which the city pays the difference in cost between overhead relocation and conversion to underground.
City officials desire this opportunity to locate the overhead wires underground for aesthetics, ease of maintenance and setbacks from roads and sidewalks.
The city will use its infrastructure development fund to pay for the work.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said a lot of times, new builds are going that way, with underground electrical.
Cole said they will not get 100 percent underground, but it will be impacting the area.
To add another block underground, the city would have seen $400,000 to $500,000 in additional costs, according to Cole.
“We’re getting a lot of bang for our buck here comparatively. That’s what we settled on,” Cole said.
In other public works project reports, Section Street is open again. Seminary Street should be fully open, if it wasn’t already, as of Wednesday due to being closed for sewer lining work. Griffin Street rail tie work also has been delayed. The railroad crossing may be closed next week.
Also Tuesday, the committee talked again about the city’s camper ordinance.
Strebing said he requested the city look at it again and possibly amend it to allow campers at people’s residences with a tag or sticker from May to September. There will be more discussion. Aldermen are to talk more with Corp. Counsel James Simon on the issue next week.
Strebing said they want to put the issue to sleep, after continuing to hear from residents about its unfairness.
Simon also reported on the Mervis lawsuit regarding the casino rezoning. He said they’re into discovery, and some aldermen have been scheduled for depositions in June. He didn’t think there was a trial date. He said whatever outcome, if there is an appeal, that also could last about six months. Construction on the casino continues for a possible March 2023 opening.
Simon also reported the city made an offer to hire a new assistant corporation counsel, but the candidate didn’t accept it. The city is still looking to hire someone.
The committee also learned Tuesday that firefighters Sean O’Kane, Matt Waclaw and Tony Konieczki retired last week.
In April, the city had 10 workers’ compensation claims, eight for the fire department, with four at a single incident scene. At an old Seminary Street structure, the fire was above firefighters in an attic, according to Fire Chief Don McMasters. While pulling the ceiling down, the entire ceiling came down, including a structural beam, injuring the firefighters.
McMasters reported that the fire department is at 34 staff who are physically working for manning. They are to be at 44. That’s the reason for high overtime right now, he said.
Two probationary firefighters have completed academy, but it may not be until September that they could count toward manning due to obligations with training, he said. Also, two more were in academy, but one was injured at academy and will go back to academy in the fall, McMasters said.
Fire department personnel also are working on specifications for the aerial ladder fire truck and fire engine to be purchased with COVID-19 funding. It could be 18-24 months to get the trucks.
The committee also heard from Danville Police Deputy Chief Terry McCord about aggravated batteries, robberies, burglaries and thefts being higher in incident reports.
In addition, the committee heard Community Day is 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 10 at Lincoln Park and fireworks at the Gao Grotto will be June 25, with a rain date of June 26.
In other business, the committee recommended:
- Amending the information technology division budget by $12,167 for the Intradyn search solution instead of using the city’s email system “eDiscovery” module to help city staff searching for emails, information for Freedom of Information Act requests. City officials say it will save time. Funding comes from the city’s general fund reserve.
- Enacting and adopting a supplement to the city’s code of ordinances.
- Authorizing an agreement with Managed Care Advisory Group LLC for assistance with submission of claims under class action suits. There is a 10 percent commission for the Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber settlement and 25 percent commission for other settlements.
- Authorizing an agreement with the new group, Vermilion County Trail Alliance. Cole said the 13-page agreement is for the public recreational trail network proposed by the group for hiking and biking on the city’s west Harrison Park property and additional land south of Chateau Estates. It would not be for ATVs or horses. “We’d be letting them do this and cooperate as we’re able,” Cole said, about not having a strong commitment for labor and staff. Added Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., “This is going to be a huge asset for our community and I’m excited to see it get started.”
