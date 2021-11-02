DANVILLE — Additional COVID-19 pandemic navigator efforts, quality affordable housing and more quality of life improvements, a program to entice people to move here, Salvation Army services, tourism efforts, library building and Three Kings of Peace mentoring center needs and expanding infrastructure to allow commercial development at West Newell Road and Bowman Avenue were among the possible uses brought up for city COVID-19 funding.
A public hearing on how the city should use its $24.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) resulted in numerous suggestions at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting.
Resident Vince Koers suggested a program other U.S. cities use to entice people to move to their community and build the city's tax base. He said up to $15,000 funding is provided for moving expenses to qualifying candidates. The city could set aside about $800,000 for it.
Danville NAACP local chapter president Ed Butler said they've run out of the state grant for COVID-19 navigator education and vaccination efforts.
"We are seeking funds to continue our program for another year," Butler said. He said they've cut worker hours to go until December. "We still have our feet on the ground," he said. About 10-15 people received a vaccine or booster last weekend during a navigator event.
Salvation Army Major Jason Pollom said they can easily spend $30,000 in a day or two with public requests they receive for housing, transportation and other needs.
Danville Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess said the library is 26 years old. They have reserves, but also can use funding for new boilers, elevator work, updating the building's bathrooms, acquiring new computers and a book mobile, and fixing its outside book drop off due to rain ruining books.
County board member Jerry Hawker also suggested using funding for COVID navigators and to get out of the pandemic.
Danville Area Convention & Visitors' Bureau Executive Director Jeanie Cooke said COVID hit their industry hard and they are at a five-year low (32 percent lower locally and 49 percent lower from the state) in hotel/motel tax dollars collected in the city. She said they need help in recouping those funds.
Resident Sam George said he'd like to see more bike path, park and other quality of life improvements. Making Danville a more desirable place to live will attract more employers and residents.
Resident Jaclyn Vinson also said the city needs more quality, affordable housing.
Also Tuesday, a rezoning request was withdrawn for proposed commercial property at the northwest corner of West Newell Road and Bowman Avenue. The petitioner plans to bring it back to rezone only nine of the full 50 acres that had come before the zoning commission.
Attorney for Security Ventures Inc., Ed Barney, said land owner Paul Offutt also doesn't oppose an annexation agreement, and the hill in that area would be lowered due to traffic safety. There is a possibility any development could connect into the armory's or airport's private sewer line.
The council also voted to postpone a vote on allowing recreational vehicles and campers to be parked in driveways. It will come back to committee with changes on Nov. 23, then to city council on Dec. 7.
Several aldermen were concerned about it being unenforceable, safety and sight issues, people living in them and other concerns.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn Wands said poor condition is in the eye of the beholder, RVs are distracting in a front yard and they take away from curb appeal, and she said some view this as taking rights away from many and giving them to a few.
"I think we're opening up kind of a bag of worms," she said, adding that she's thinking about Danville as a whole.
Wands said she thinks this would create more problems, more work for inspectors, more complaints; and she said about the RV owners, "with ownership comes responsibility."
She said there are RV and camper storage spaces available in the city at storage facilities.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved:
- Purchasing 30 license plate reader cameras to be placed around the city to combat crime. The $85,000 subscription agreement is with Flock Safety, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. The subsequent annual subscription cost would be $77,500.
- Purchasing two police vehicles to replace older ones for a cost not to exceed $74,000.
- Purchasing a 2020 Ford F-150 4x4 crew cab truck training division vehicle for the fire department for $40,065 from Morrow Brothers Ford of Greenfield, Ill. The total with equipment would be $51,361.
- A budget amendment for a Downtown Danville First Friday Holiday Bazaar to be an annual event. A $23,000 new line item is created, with funding coming from event sponsorships and vendor fees.
- Exchanging cargo trailers with Vermilion County Emergency Management Agency.
- A special-use permit requested by Montana Schmidt of Danville for a hair salon at 1017 N. Vermilion St. in the P1 professional office zoning district.
