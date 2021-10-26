DANVILLE — Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said a number of people have come to the Danville City Council in recent months about not being able to park their recreational vehicles on their own properties.
In May, the city council heard a resident request the city look at a permit or other options for persons to keep a recreational vehicle in their driveway during the summer months if they don’t have a side or back yard big enough to put it, which is allowed in certain circumstances under city code requirements.
Then in July, a resident inquired about allowing RVs on residential properties and treating RV owners the same as boat owners.
Williams said he thinks that would only be fair to allow residents to park vehicles they own in their own driveways, under some restrictions.
The city council's Public Services Committee Tuesday night voted 5-1, with one vacancy and Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing voting against it, to amend the city's zoning code to allow RVs, campers and watercraft anywhere on a resident's driveway as long as it doesn't reach out in the public's right-of-way or obstruct their neighbor's view. Other requirements include, it has to be: properly licensed, in operational order, in good repair (can't work on it more than three days if needs work), people can't live or stay overnight in it, and this doesn't include trailers or off-road vehicles.
The full city council will act on the zoning code change at its Nov. 2 meeting.
Williams said they don't want rusted trailers or 20 four-wheelers in driveways.
"If it visibly looks good... I don't see a problem with it," Williams said.
Aldermen asked about business driveways.
Williams said this pertains to residential driveways.
In other zoning commission news, Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said the zoning commission next week will act on two adult-use cannabis dispensary zoning petitions.
One is from the city regarding adopting Illinois House Bill 1433 language, passed by state legislators in July, which included a registration process for Social Equity Justice involved cannabis dispensary applicants and qualifying applicants for additional dispensaries; and provided that specified applicants may not be located within 1,500 of a dispensing organization licensed under provisions regarding Early Approval Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses or Early Approval Adult Use Dispensing Organization License secondary sites, unless specified requirements are met, which the city is looking at.
Danville already has one cannabis dispensary. Sunnyside Danville opened in May 2020, at 369 Lynch Drive in the former Big Boy restaurant.
A second zoning petition is from Seven Point of Illinois requesting a special-use permit for a cannabis dispensary for 388 Eastgate Drive, a lot closest to Econo Lodge.
The city council in July approved a final subdivision plat of lots for the Econo Lodge property, creating four new parcels for potential future development.
City officials said Vermilion County received four new cannabis dispensary allocations.
"I've heard from four different license holders," Cronk said, adding that only one petition has come forward.
Williams said all wish to be in Danville, and if the city would allow that, they can only be located in the Eastgate, Lynch Road area right now due to zoning restrictions.
Williams said if there are further zoning changes to allow for the additional dispensaries, it could be by special-use permit only.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague who's working with a social equity applicant, thinks the city should benefit from the dispensary tax dollars.
Williams said it's been a tough issue, with many people torn on it.
He too said if the city doesn't allow the dispensaries, two applicants have told city officials they'll go to Tilton if not allowed in Danville.
Williams said he thinks it's wise to give the city the resources, tax dollars, to address any problems that result from the dispensaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.