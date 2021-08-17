DANVLLE — Danville City Council Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams said the recent release of 2020 Census numbers showing a 9.1 percent decline in Vermilion County/Danville metropolitan area's population from 2010 is alarming.
"I'm very concerned about this," Williams said at Tuesday night's city council meeting. "We as city officials should be taking a look somewhere as a committee to see what is causing this decline."
He said the city can't afford going in this direction.
"What's going on? Why are we losing 9 percent of our population? Danville is a vibrant community," Williams continued.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said most of Illinois's 102 counties lost population.
"That shows to me there is an issue with the state," Mayor Williams said.
He said he has several friends who've moved to Indiana because of tax reasons and the way Illinois keeps moving.
"I think one of the things we've got to do is make sure we're a place people want to stay and move here; and work with our state partners...," he said, about making the state conducive for people to stay.
Mayor Williams said the city council may have a lot of new members, with nine being on the council two years or less and five new in the last four months, but it's a council that cares the most and aldermen come prepared and do their homework, working hard to prepare the city for the future.
"I expect our next census population will go up," Mayor Williams said.
In five to seven years, he sees Danville becoming a community of choice, instead of people just moving for a specific reason, such as for a job or because family lives here.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said a small percentage of population loss can be attributed to the tearing down of some of the city's public housing.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown said a lot of those people are still in Danville, and have moved into other neighborhoods.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague also asked about the census numbers impacting the mapping of the city and wards. If there is a significant population change, should the wards possibly be redrawn, she asked.
Mayor Williams said the wards were redrawn with the last census in 2010. The significant moving of population can warrant it.
He said as soon as they have the actual census tract data, city officials will be going through that process.
Mayor Williams too said Danville had a high census self return rate, so "it's frustrating."
At the start of the city council meeting, the council heard from a new resident who moved here with his wife from Alabama. He said he wants to help with community gardens and other things in the community.
In other business, the council heard that winter salt prices likely will be higher than initially expected after receiving word from the state that their salt bid, that the city hoped to save money with, is no longer viable. Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said there are out-of-state problems. He said the city won't lose the amount of salt requested, but should be prepared to pay a higher price.
Aldermen also discussed sidewalk issues in the 100 block of North Hazel Street, and a veterans organization utilizing a building there asking the city for help. City officials said the city can do some repairs, but the rest of the scope of work is too extensive.
It was also announced the Sept. 21 city council meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. for the night to honor the seven plaintiffs that changed Danville's form of government. A special painting, for $1,200, has been commissioned.
Mayor Williams also recognized Ron Crick passing away. Crick was a founder of the original Balloon Classic, continued to be an event advisor, and was part of the first generation city council when the form of government changed.
"He was one who gave a lot to our community," Mayor Williams said.
In other business, the council approved:
- A $701,500 professional services agreement for Garfield pool and park engineering services with Farnsworth Group Inc. Construction is expected to start next year, with the swimming pool to reopen in 2023. Brown said she still desires to see a new pool, but will support this with the other park improvements.
- An update to the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program for Danville Mass Transit.
- Purchasing a 2021 New Way automated refuse truck for $281,145 from Rantoul Truck Center LLC, through the National Joint Powers Alliance (Sourcewell) contract.
- A $61,400 professional services agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for reconstructing Beard Street.
