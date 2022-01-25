DANVILLE — With the delivery of food halted by restaurants in certain areas of the city due to crimes occurring, Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams also is concerned about the delivery of alcohol.
The Danville City Council's Public Services Committee Tuesday night by a 5-1 vote, with Williams voting against it, recommended approving a new liquor license classification for delivery services to deliver alcoholic beverages. The full city council will act on the new classification next week.
Alderman Williams doesn't want alcohol to be delivered.
"I'm very concerned about that," he said.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city can't prohibit alcohol delivery due to state law.
According to the city's resolution, "the Illinois General Assembly recently amended the Liquor Control Act of 1934, Section 5-1(d) to specifically allow retail liquor licensees to deliver alcoholic liquor to customers outside of the licensees’ respective premises including in the licensees’ parking lots, at curbside and to off-premises locations; (and) Section 5-1(d) contains a home rule preemption provision that prohibits the city from imposing restrictions on retail liquor licensees that are more restrictive than or inconsistent with what is provided in said section."
Mayor Williams said the city can only provide regulations and qualifications.
Corp. Counsel James Simon also pointed out that delivery drivers will be not carrying cash. Delivery orders are done with payment ahead of time.
But alderman Williams said he's concerned even about the amount of liquor a driver could be carrying, and the temptation of being held up by someone.
In other discussions, Mayor Williams reminded aldermen about Danville's Got Talent coming up at the Fischer Theatre on Feb. 4. Only about 200 people will be allowed in person with social distancing, while others can watch from home.
He said local hospitals are at 125 percent capacity, with about 30 percent covid patients but others who have delayed treatment the last couple years and now are addressing acute or minor medical problems.
He said in some hospital wings, nurses and doctors can't get down the halls with beds on both sides.
He said the city wants to do whatever it can, such as limit attendees at the First Friday event, to not overwhelm health care workers even more.
In other business, the committee recommended approving:
- A $550 fire department budget amendment for repairs on a fire personnel’s private vehicle that was damaged with a fire hose.
- Amending city code pertaining to the city’s administrative adjudication to allow more than five days, but less than 35 days, for a hearing officer’s findings, decision and order.
- Purchasing 1,098 95-gallon solid waste containers, two truckloads instead of one that was originally planned, from Schafer Inc. of Charlotte, N.C., for $63,684 plus a $4,986 delivery fee; and authorizing a $32,000 budget amendment for the purchase.
