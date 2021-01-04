DANVILLE — Following a two-week break from meetings with the holidays, the Danville City Council will have its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Agenda items include appointing Darren York to the Ward 7 alderman seat vacated by former longtime alderman Steve Foster. Foster resigned from his seat last month.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. reported that he made his final decision on Monday and notified both candidates of his decision.
York and another candidate, Kaylan Huber, have filed to run in the April 6 election for the Ward 7 seat.
York, who previously worked for Aunt Martha’s health center, is a senior rehabilitation counselor with the Illinois Department of Human Services – Division of Rehabilitation.
The city council also is being asked to concur with the appointment of Foster returning to the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board, with a term to expire Dec. 31, 2025.
The council also is expected to have a COVID-19 update and discussion on the pandemic.
In other business, the council will consider:
• Authorizing early loan payments on the 2002 Pierce fire truck refurbishment and CAT excavator loan. The excavator was acquired for demolitions.
• Amending Chapter 118 of city codes pertaining to taxation and funding from the city’s home rule sales tax that has been going to the storm and sanitary sewer fund.
• Budget amendments including to adjust for the lack of once-projected $2 million in casino revenue and additional payments, such as to the police and fire pension, not occurring.
• Amending the Community Development Block Grant 2019 Annual Action Plan and CDBG fund for the COVID-19 funds.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5 via teleconference through YouTube live streaming service. The link can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 5 to City Clerk Lisa Monson at cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.The public comments will be read during the meeting.
