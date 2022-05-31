Summer Sounds Concert Series kicks off with Lamont Landers Band Friday at 6 p.m. downtown in Temple Plaza.
The band from Alabama is slated to play their setlist of soul music to an anticipated large crowd as the annual concert series event begins another season in downtown Danville.
Just as they have been in the past, all of the Summer Sounds concerts are free and open to the public.
Jordan Cundiff of Smart Set Entertainment, based in Nashville, Tenn., is the organizer for this season’s lineup.
Cundiff, a Danville native, said he’s excited to come back to his hometown throughout the summer.
“I’m just excited to be able to see a lot of people be able to come back downtown. You know the last few years have been kind of rough …,” Cundiff said of the pandemic and many people staying away from large crowds.
Cundiff said he’s also excited to bring in new acts that people have never seen in Danville before.
The full lineup can be viewed at summersounds.org.
Cundiff said his role in Summer Sounds wasn’t official until March of this year.
Because of the later than usual appointment, he said creating the lineup was a little tricky because of potential scheduling conflicts with bands he intended on setting up.
He had some artists in mind to contact before he officially became the event organizer, so when it was time to start booking, he had an idea of who to schedule and which weekend to book them for. Then he said he filled in the gaps with some local artists.
He said anyone planning to attend on Friday can expect to have a good time no matter what.
“It’s set up in a way where if you want to be right up front and enjoy a rock ‘n’ roll show or whatever, you can go and enjoy that, but there’s so much space and other things going on … where you can sit back and just enjoy socializing from a distance,” he said.
Also taking place downtown on Friday is the First Fridays event hosted by City of Danville.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, there will be inflatables for children, bubbles and a scavenger hunt.
Free community yoga in Kresge Park will also start at 5 p.m.
Cundiff said there will be plenty of opportunity for fun on Friday night.
“There’s just a lot of things that you can do that feels like anybody of any type should be able to find their little area where they really feel comfortable and are able to have a really good time,” he said.
Cundiff said he plans to travel to Danville each week for each show, not only to make sure plans run smoothly, but also because he couldn’t pick a favorite band to watch perform.
“It’s just exciting to get things going,” he said. “Every band is spectacular.”
Summer Sounds Concert Series sponsors include: True Grit Fitness; No Regrets Tattoos; Toyota of Danville; Classic Homes Realty; Blackie’s Heating, Cooling and Duct Cleaning; OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center; Robinson Chiropractic; AWEBCO; Frank J. Strahl & Sons, INC.; New Age General Contracting; Fatman’s Warehouse; Bower’s Tree Experts; Express Packaging; Trigard – Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs; Myer’s Carpet Weavers; SKEFF Distribution Company; the local farmhouse; Humane Society of Danville; Long Construction Services; Marblehead Customs; Bradfield Trucking; Gerling Construction; Toni Stone – State Farm Agency; Thompson’s T-Shirts; The Dairy Barn; Sherwin-Williams; Terry Miles – Attorney at Law; Barbie and Jordan Knight; and Yoga by Merrit.
