The Hoopeston City Council approved the cooperation agreement with Danville Housing Authority doing business as the Vermilion County Housing Authority at the council meeting March 12 with an 8-0 bid.
“This current document is a special out-of-school Executive Special signed with the Vermilion County Housing Authority,” said Janet Elson, deputy regional counsel for the Deputy of Housing and Urban Development.
The Housing Authority is requesting a redesign of Parkview Court that would reduce the number of units to 30.
In other business, Alderman Lourdine Florek announced the pool closing due to lack of lifeguards for the pool area. The lack of lifeguards for the pool area, needed repairs to the pool and bathhouse, and the fact that the pool has run in a deficit for years, it was suggested that the council should permit closing the pool. Florek suggested the park committee should oversee the permanent closing of the pool.
Mayor Bill Crusinberry suggested the council make the decision in a committee-as-a-whole to close the pool area.
The splashpad would remain open for this year.
The council approved Steve Bane as the city’s new ordinance officer in an 8-0 vote. Bane’s first day of office will be March 29.
The Hoopeston cemetery records are now online. This was started last year by previous Alderman Chad Yaden and the women at the mayor’s office took over the addition of names. The cemetery’s oldest records have not been added to the list but all the newest sections have been put online at www.cityofhoopeston.com under City Department’s cemetery viewed as Burial Records.
