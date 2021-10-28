DANVILLE — A tree on a wall inside the Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center has paper leaves colored by children already helped by the new local center.
One leaf talks about hope being there, and another has a drawing of a rainbow and says “after every storm there is a rainbow.”
An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct. 28. The ribbon cutting will take place at 3:45 p.m.
There will be snacks and refreshments available.
The center is located inside the Vermilion County Health Department Building, 200 S. College St., Suite B, Danville. The ribbon cutting will be in the west parking lot.
Vermilion County was one of the last counties in Illinois to be represented by a Child Advocacy Center.
The center will be accredited through the National Children’s Alliance.
A Child Advocacy Center (CAC) s a multi-disciplinary approach to child forensic interviews, which involves law enforcement, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and state prosecution.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy secured funding in 2019, and has been excited about seeing the center come to fruition.
Lacy is the center’s board of directors chairwoman. Other board members: vice chairman Sen. Scott Bennett, secretary/treasurer Brittany Savalick with Vermilion Housing Authority, Danville Police Department’s Josh Webb, Survivor Resource Center’s Marcie Sheridan, Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn, Lesley Shore, Tamela Atwood, Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn, Anna Foote and Elizabeth Mellen-Irle.
Children who are victims of child sexual abuse, severe physical abuse or are witnesses to violent crime will be referred to the Vermilion County CAC within 48 hours after disclosure.
The center is a child-friendly, welcoming and neutral setting where children feel safe, not threatened and not retraumatized and only have to tell their story one time, said executive director Brooke Ferber.
“We support the child and family from the time of referral throughout the entire criminal process. We provide advocacy services and help the family through any needs that may arise for them,” according to Ferber.
She said they are a non-profit agency, and services are reimbursed through funding from DCFS and the state’s crime victim’s assistance. The center is part of the county, which helped with its startup, with funding being reimbursed through the grants.
“We want to do what’s best for that child and get the best information we can,” Ferber said.
Ferber said a recent case had an incident that happened in Chicago, but the family lives here. They did the interview here and sent the information to Chicago.
The center had an initial director hired last year, who resigned earlier this year.
Ferber, a Vermilion County native who started in May, worked for almost five years at Survivor Resource Center in Danville.
She said she loves being involved with social services.
“This is exactly what I need to do,” she said, adding that she’s also on the Peer Court board.
In addition to Ferber, Jonathan Munoz also serves as an advocate. He supports and comforts families, provides resources and referrals, does in-take paperwork and talks to children, making sure they are in a good headspace to be prepared for the interview.
Ferber hopes they can grow to more than two employees in the future.
The center serves children ages 17 and younger. There are occasions where they can accept a case where someone is 18 or older, with a disability, or a case happened when the child was 16 or 17.
All referrals come from DCFS or law enforcement. There has to be a disclosure and report made.
“We get cases of severe physical abuse, child abuse, child sexual abuse or a witness to a violent crime,” Ferber said.
Ferber said when they bring a child into the center for an interview, they do it as a multi-disciplinary approach.
In general, they have law enforcement, DCFS and preferably state prosecution, the state’s attorney office, come in and observe the interview. They have a pre-interview meeting to discuss the case and interview questions that will be asked. After the interview, there is a post interview to discuss what happened in the interview and where do they go from here such as if additional prosecution or witnesses are needed.
Ferber said as part of the multi-disciplinary team, they also have mental health and medical professionals.
Every month they take their cases and review them, brainstorm and troubleshoot and make sure the process is going smoothly, and the child is getting everything they need in services.
“It’s just a team effort,” Ferber said.
“Ultimately it’s for the child,” she said of the center’s purpose. “We want the child to tell their story one time.”
If they can have an interview conducted within 24-48 hours of a disclosure, the child can come in and tell their story one time. The child doesn’t have to go to the police station and other locations.
“It’s a whole investigative process. So we want to make sure we’re getting all the best information that we can, from beginning to end, so that we can get good evidence to the state prosecutors and have a good case,” Ferber said.
Needed services
Ferber said the center was needed in Vermilion County.
According to fosteringcourtimprovement.org, Vermilion County in 2014 was ranked approximately 15th highest for indicated or substantiated DCFS reports and ranked approximately 7th highest in revictimization of child abuse within six months.
Vermilion County Child Advocacy Center’s first interview was July 1, 2021. They’ve had 27 interviews since then.
The center also has been contacted by a grant-funded program out of Cook County Health. They are researching and trying to get assistance together for providing education to the community on infant deaths, which Vermilion County has one of the highest infant death rates, and child abuse, Ferber said.
Through Ferber’s previous job with Survivor Resource Center, she would see cases come through of all ages and genders. They’d have 100-150 cases a year of new referrals.
“The violence is here,” Ferber said, adding that they also assist with witnesses to violent crime.
She thinks this center was greatly needed.
“I think that law enforcement and DCFS were doing an awesome job with interviews beforehand,” Ferber said. “But they wanted to create a space that was more inviting for children, more welcoming for them to come in and not feel afraid of the police, not feel afraid of the PSB (Public Safety Building), or those kinds of situations.”
Ferber has given presentations in the community about the new center, such as to Kiwanis, the local mental health board and Vermilion Advantage’s Leadership Tomorrow group.
Ferber said they are not CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, which helps children in court. The child advocacy center is involved in the beginning steps.
The center’s location in the county health department building had to be renovated and soundproofed for the interview process.
The child- and family-friendly center includes a family room with a couch, table and toys for children, where the family sits when a child is interviewed in a different room. There also is an observation room, which contains the interview recording equipment.
The superhero hallway has decals on it of Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman.
A big tree on one of the center’s walls, which will soon say “Together We Are Superhero Strong,” has leaves on it decorated by children who have come through the center. The tree lets the children know they aren’t alone.
There also are other inspirational messages posted throughout the center.
“We are very excited, very proud of this place,” Ferber said.
