A third installment of Rebuild Illinois grants has Vermilion County receiving $423,351, Vermilion County townships receiving $698,412 and Vermilion County municipalities receiving $646,934.
That includes Danville receiving $362,768 of its expected total of about $2 million.
Danville also received a Rebuild Illinois fast track grant for the Jackson/Voorhees project, in addition to Danville Mass Transit receiving Rebuild Illinois grant funds.
Danville City Engineer Sam Cole said the Rebuild funds can be used toward other reconstruction projects. City officials have been finalizing project selections.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation Thursday announced that a third $250 million installment is being made to counties, municipalities and townships to address their transportation needs as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding ensures the continued investment in local infrastructure to improve safety, enhance quality of life and help sustain the economy across the state by rebuilding Illinois communities and putting people to work.
"While I'm proud of the transformation of our interstate highways Rebuild Illinois is rebuilding, it's local projects that are rejuvenating our communities in ways our people deserve - that's why Rebuild Illinois set aside $1.5 billion for municipal and county projects. What's more, funding from Rebuild Illinois allows local governments to reallocate precious dollars for other parts of the community. And with the strain on local budgets because of the pandemic, that means critical savings for local governments and taxpayers," Pritzker said through a press release.
A total of $1.5 billion spread out in six installments is being invested over three years to advance municipal, township and county projects across the state. Projects, which will be selected and managed locally with financial oversight by IDOT, include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs.
The funding is in addition to the regular contributions through the state's motor fuel tax formula, which already account for $567 million to local governments this fiscal year.
Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said, "The responsibility of being the country's transportation hub means having safe, reliable infrastructure in our cities, neighborhoods and rural areas - this funding will go a long way toward meeting that goal."
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state's aging transportation system.
As part of its current Fiscal Year 2021-2026 proposed Highway Improvement Program, IDOT is investing $21.3 billion to improve roads and bridges. Of that, $4.7 billion is identified for the local transportation system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.