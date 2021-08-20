DANVILLE — Demolitions of additional public housing in Danville and Georgetown now could occur during the winter months.
Housing authority officials at the start of the year had projected the Fair Oaks Phase 2 demolition project in Danville and demolition of Ramey Court's 13 buildings containing 26 units in Georgetown to start this summer and possibly be completed by fall.
"We're still in the process of relocating the last few families," said Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson.
Vinson said they will not seek demolition bids until all families are relocated.
She said she doesn't have full numbers yet on how many are staying in Vermilion County.
Vinson said they were hoping to start demolitions this summer, but due to the pandemic, they've given families more time to look at options and find other housing.
She said in normal circumstances, it's not always easy to find a new home.
"It's more challenging than normal due to the pandemic," Vinson said.
At Ramey Court, one family is left to relocate.
At Fair Oaks, 10 of the 14 buildings, containing 102 units, to be demolished are vacated.
"We have five people waiting to be transferred or waiting to be moved out," Vinson said of the relocations.
Phase 2 demolitions were going to be one less building and 10 fewer units. However, there was one building damaged by fire so that added a building and 10 units, according to Vinson.
In 2019, six buildings containing 57 units, were torn down at the Fair Oaks public housing complex.
Along with an approximately 30-day public bidding process and the board approving the demolition contracts, utility disconnects also need to occur.
The housing authority board on Thursday approved replacing roofs on two buildings at Fair Oaks on Fowler Avenue. The $37,673 contract is with Freeman Exteriors.
The board also approved a lease agreement amendment, for a month-to-month lease, with Community Development Institute which operates the Head Start program.
CDI has found a centralized location for Head Start operations. When that site is ready, they will close the Head Start program at the housing authority and move it to the new building.
The board also approved putting in security cameras at Beeler Terrace and replacing ones at Churchill Towers by Gibson Teldata, Inc. at a cost of $91,448.
