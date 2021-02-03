DANVILLE — The City of Danville has $161,000 available in coronavirus assistance funds, with the city now accepting applications.
"We are still accepting applications for small businesses," said Logan Cronk, Danville grants and planning manager. "Funds are starting to become more limited."
He said small business owners can get their applications in for operating expense assistance, including salaries and "all hard costs."
The latest funding to help residents can be for households affected by COVID-19 who need rent or mortgage assistance. The city is not offering motor vehicle cost assistance with this funding allotment.
Also, if an individual or family has received this grant before, they are not currently eligible for additional funds. The city is trying to help as many families as possible.
For more information, call the city at 217-431-2321 or visit the city's website at www.cityofdanville.org.
City staff can go through a person's eligibility and schedule an application appointment.
The city previously received $593,099 in Community Development Block Grant coronavirus funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding was used for: $373,099 for small business support grants; $200,000 for rent, mortgage and vehicle payment assistance for low- to moderate-income persons; and $20,000 for administration costs.
Households could apply for $1,250 per household, small business owners could apply for up to $10,000 per business, and independent business persons could apply for $2,000.
