Three additional Vermilion County Board candidates have filed as write-ins for this year’s election.
The deadline was last week for the June primary for a candidate to turn in their Declaration of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate.
The write-in candidates are: Jim Watson, Republican, Vermilion County Board District 5; Shanae C. Dowell, Democrat, Vermilion County Board District 6; and Deonta Sentell Brooks, Democrat, Vermilion County Board District 8.
Contested election races:
Republican
County Board District 1
- Todd Johnson
- Joel L Bird
- Connor Gilonske
- Larry Baughn Jr.
County Board District 2
- Steve Miller
- Kevin Green
- Eric Luttrell
- Daniel C. Wright
County Board District 4
- Timothy A. McFadden
- Gary H Wright
- Robert Mitch Weaver
- John F. Land
- Marla Mackiewicz
County Board District 5
- Crisi Walls
- William “Billy” Ryan
- Philip G. Jackson
- Write-In
Precinct Committeeperson Blount 2
- Vicky L. Brown
- Mark B. Crawford
Precinct Committeeperson Danville 8
- Erika Briggs
- Linda Sue Engle
Democratic
Board of Review District 1
- Amanda Shepherd
- Hau T. Swearingen
For the general primary election, candidates run for a spot on the ballot for the general election in November. Voters will be instructed on how many candidates to vote for under each office.
For instance, for county board members it will state (vote for not more than three), meaning that if there are more than three candidates listed, a voter can only vote for three and the three that receive the most votes and win will advance onto the ballot for the general election, according to Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office.
The primary is set for June 28, 2022, and the General Election is Nov. 8, 2022.
Local offices up for election include: county clerk, county treasurer, county sheriff, supervisor of assessments, board of review, regional superintendent of schools and county board members. Federal, state and judicial offices also will be on the ballot.
Packets are available for pick up to circulate petitions for New Party and Independent candidates wishing to run for local offices in the general election. Petitions must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office between 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5 through 5 p.m. Monday, July 11.
