Two people were injured in a crash Friday night near Covington in Vermillion County, Indiana.
Vermillion County, Indiana, 911 was notified at 9:48 p.m. of a traffic crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 136 and County Road 100 west.
While en route to the scene, officers were notified that one of the vehicles, a green 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe, had fled the scene and was last seen traveling south on County Road 100 west with only three wheels still attached.
The Tahoe was found abandoned at the intersection of county roads 100 West and 1650 North.
Investigation shows that the Tahoe ran the stop sign at the intersection at 100 West and U.S. 136. The Tahoe was struck by a brown 2003 Chevrolet S-10. The driver of the S-10, Gary Sturgeon, 67, of Covington and a female passenger were transported from the scene by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Tahoe was identified as Neil Ballinger, 35, of Indianapolis. Ballinger has not been not located.
A report has been sent to the Vermillion County prosecutor’s office for review.
