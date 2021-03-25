Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 41F. NE winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.