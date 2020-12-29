Health officials reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County on Monday.
Of the cases, one involved a person in their 100s, four in their 90s, three in their 80s, 13 in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, 12 in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, three teens, three grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, and one infant.
The new cases bring the county to a total since the pandemic began in March to 5,441 — of which 744 are active cases.
There are currently 39 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
The death toll from the virus remains at 74.
As of Monday evening, the health department had not received its initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.
The state's Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be at the health department Wednesday and Thursday.
