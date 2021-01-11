A woman in her 80s has been reported as the 81st COVID-19-related death in Vermilion County since the pandemic began last March. The death was announced by the health department on Friday evening.
Health officials also reported 83 new confirmed cases on Friday — five residents in their 80s, eight in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, 10 in their 50s, 13 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, seven in their 20s, five teens, seven grade-school-aged children, one pre-schooler, and one toddler.
On Sunday, 107 new cases were reported — four residents in their 90s, six in their 80s, two in their 70s, 12 in their 60s, 16 in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, 18 in their 30s, 21 in their 20s, seven teens, four grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and one infant.
The new cases bring the total number in Vermilion County since the pandemic began to 6,583, 595 of which are active.
A number of the new cases on Sunday came from the “congregate-living facility” that has experienced a severe outbreak since mid November. Although the health department does not name specific facilities, the one it refers to is the outbreak at the Danville Correctional Center. Of the new cases, 28 came from the prison. More than half of the inmates at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19. There has been one known death, according to the Illinois Department of Correction.
There are currently 25 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
The Mobile COVID-Testing Team was in Danville on Monday and will return on Saturday, Monday and Thursday, Jan. 21.
Health officials report that 320 health care workers were vaccinated for the virus last week and two more clinics are scheduled for health care workers this week.
