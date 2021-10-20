Vermilion County health officials announced 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The cases involve two residents in their 70s, four in their 60s, six in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, three in their 20s, 13 teens, 16 grade-school-aged children, six pre-schoolers, one toddler, and three infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 13,766, 306 of which are active
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 195 county residents. There are currently 306 active cases in the county.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 transmission status remains high as infections mount.
The county's current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 37.61% of the population. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 56.12%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
Health officials also conducted an influenza vaccination clinic on Saturday and report that 33 people were vaccinated.
The flu vaccine clinics will continue today.
All clinics will be drive-through at the health department.
The clinics are scheduled as follows:
Oct. 21 (today) — 9 a.m.-noon.
Oct. 23 (Saturday) — 9 a.m.-noon.
