Members of the American Legion Dornblaser Post 203 in Georgetown, from left to right, Tim Oxner, David Hughes and Troy Pate, present 93-year-old Korean War veteran Leroy "Sixtie" Thompson with a certificate for his 70 years of service with Post 203. Thompson celebrated his 93rd birthday at the Post Friday evening with friends and family.
70 years of Service to Legion Post 203
- By Deb Edwards | Commercial-News
