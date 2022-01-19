The City of Danville is hosting the first-ever Glow Downtown 5K run in downtown Danville on Friday, March 4.
Race registration will be from 5-6 p.m. in Temple Plaza, where entrants will check in, pick up a T-shirt and get glow paint or glow jewelry. Runners will gather between Walnut and Vermilion streets to begin the race at 6:30 p.m. Runners will run through black-lit downtown Danville and then north on Hazel street to Springhill Cemetery. Runners will wind through the lantern-lit paths of the cemetery and then back to downtown Danville to the finish line.
There will be glowing, music and fun at this nighttime run.
Registration is $12 and a T-shirt is $18, with 100% of the proceeds to benefit The Survivor Resource Center, which is relocating to downtown Danville. The mission of the organization is to help survivors heal after sexual assault, offering support to survivors and their loved ones.
The last day to register with a T-shirt is Feb. 18.
Register at: www.signupgenius.com/g/10C0F44ACAF2 DA3FEC43-glow.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be delayed to April 8.
Sponsors for the event are Springhill Cemetery; first-place sponsors — Carle Health, OSF Healthcare, Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Hayley Siefert with KW Realty.
Partners in the event are Pete Goodwin with Country Financial, Christie Clinic, Vermilion Advantage, Watchfire, and Thyssenkrupp Dynamic Components.
Supporters are Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts, Sweet Repeats, Aqua Illinois, and Amanda Galloway with Country Financial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.