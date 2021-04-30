The Vermilion County Health Department continues to report new local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
There have been 42 cases reported since mid-week.
On Wednesday, 14 cases were reported — two residents in their 50s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s, seven in their 20s, and two grade-school-aged children.
On Thursday, there were 28 new cases — three residents in their 60s, six in their 50s, three in their 40s, six in their 30s, five in their 20s, three teens, one toddler, and one infant.
The new cases bring the total since the pandemic began 14 months ago to 9,194, 122 of which are active.
The county’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at 132. There are currently eight county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Health officials urge residents to remain vigilant in their approach to the virus.
The health department is focusing its attention this weekend and next week on first-dose Moderna vaccinations and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at smaller clinics in Danville and around the county. Contact the department’s website, www.vchd.org, or call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264, for details.
The following clinics will offer single-dose J&J vaccine:
• Tilton Community Center, 9 a.m. to noon today.
• Oakwood Grade School, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.
• Salt Fork Junior High School, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
