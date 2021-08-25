DANVILLE — Four Vermilion County residents have recently died of COVID-19, according to health officials.
The deaths include a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 50s. The deaths raise the local toll since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 163.
Almost 200 newly confirmed cases have also been reported this week.
Health officials said on Tuesday there were 98 new reported cases — four residents in their 80s, two in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, 11 in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, 12 in their 30s, 16 in their 20s, 19 teens, six grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and two infants. That raises the total cases since the pandemic began to 11,267, 317 of which are active.
There are currently 27 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
On Monday, officials reported 92 new cases — one resident in their 80s, two in their 70s, seven in their 60s, eight in their 50s, 11 in their 40s, 19 in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, 14 teens, eight grade-school-aged children, three pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and two infants.
The health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
