Health officials reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermilion County on Thursday.
The new cases include one resident in their 80s, four in their 70s, four in their 60s, six in their 50s, five in their 40s, three in their 30s, six in their 20s, five teens, and one toddler.
Thursday's cases bring the county to a total of 2,063 positive cases — 267 of which are active.
Officials say there are currently 23 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
The number of county residents who have died of COVID-19-related disease remains at 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.