Vermilion County health officials reported 33 news cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — three residents in their 80s, six in their 70s, five in their 60s, seven in their 50s, three in their 40s, two in their 30s, four in their 20s, two grade-school-aged children, and one toddler.
Thursday's reported cases bring the county's total to 1,617 positive cases — 187 of which are active.
There are currently 17 COVID-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized, officials reported, the death toll remains at 13 since the beginning of this pandemic.
The health department also reported that state's Mobile COVID Testing Team will be in the front parking lot of Danville Area Community College for seven days, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 8.
There will also be three adult flu-vaccination clinics:
Today (Friday) from 2-5 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6, from 1-4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. until noon.
Most insurance cards are accepted.
