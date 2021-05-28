DANVILLE — Residents wanting COVID-19 vaccinations will get three more opportunities in the coming week at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St., Danville.
The clinics will be conducted Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
On each of those days, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be offered from 9-10 a.m. The Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots over a several week period for full vaccination, will be offered from 10 a.m. until noon.
People can register for the clinics at www.vchd.org, or can call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264. Masks will be required at the events.
The Illinois National Guard personnel will only be assisting at clinics for the next few weeks. Health officials urge those interested in getting COVID-19 vaccinations to do so sooner rather than later.
Health officials reported this week that of the 499 new cases reported since May 7, 10 of those cases said they have been fully vaccinated. The number of breakthrough cases such as these are within the expected thresholds set by the vaccine manufacturers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials have said.
At a clinic last Thursday, 57 people were vaccinated for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, health officials reported 25 new cases — four residents in their 70s, five in their 60s, two in their 50s, one in their 40s, seven in their 30s, three in their 20s, two teens, and one grade-school-aged child. That brings the total local cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 9,876, 142 of which are active..
The death toll remains at 137 county residents. There are currently 15 local residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
